AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.52

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 3129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXGN

AxoGen Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $579.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.