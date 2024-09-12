Axie Infinity Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00008081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $699.35 million and $19.11 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,590,396 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,490,772.5714492 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.58993635 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $21,156,147.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

