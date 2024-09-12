Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avidian Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.40.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.

