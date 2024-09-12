Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Avidian Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.40.
About Avidian Gold
Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avidian Gold
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.