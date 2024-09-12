Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AVTXF remained flat at C$1.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. Avantium has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.55.
About Avantium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantium
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.