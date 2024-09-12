Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Avantium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVTXF remained flat at C$1.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. Avantium has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.55.

About Avantium

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

