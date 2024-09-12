Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $23.81

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $23.81 or 0.00040768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and $239.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,324,526 coins and its circulating supply is 405,321,426 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

