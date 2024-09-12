Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 33,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,423,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 813,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 432,503 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 518,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

