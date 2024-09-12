Audius Market Cap Hits $160.09 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $160.09 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

