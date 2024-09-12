AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of T stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

