Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Atlas Pearls Limited (ASX:ATP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Atlas Pearls’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

Atlas Pearls Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Atlas Pearls

In other news, insider Geoffrey Newman purchased 1,276,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,714.70 ($63,809.80). 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Pearls Company Profile

Atlas Pearls Limited produces and sells south sea pearls in Australia and Indonesia. It owns and operates silver and white pearl farms. The company also manufactures and sells pearl jewelry and related products. In addition, it operates online retail stores. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pearls and Perfumes Limited and changed its name to Atlas Pearls Ltd in December 2017.

