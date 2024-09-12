Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanticus in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATLC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $315.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile



Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Further Reading

