AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading Down 1.5%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.43). Approximately 407,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 269,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

AssetCo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetCo

The stock has a market cap of £49.65 million, a PE ratio of -497.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 2,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £927,500 ($1,212,893.95). 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

