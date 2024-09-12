AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Trading Down 1.5%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.80 ($0.43). Approximately 407,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 269,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.44).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AssetCo from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTO
AssetCo Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AssetCo
In other news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 2,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £927,500 ($1,212,893.95). 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AssetCo
AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AssetCo
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.