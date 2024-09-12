Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ashtead Group Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average is $282.90. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $221.86 and a one year high of $316.06.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $3.52 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

