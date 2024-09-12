Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ascot Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.15 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.59. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

