ARS Pharmaceuticals’ (SPRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPRY stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 933,395 shares of company stock worth $12,217,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

