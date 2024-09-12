Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.