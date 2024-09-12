ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.47 and last traded at $126.68. 2,082,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 12,087,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion and a PE ratio of 124.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.80.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

