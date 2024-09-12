Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.53 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,391,558 coins and its circulating supply is 183,391,154 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

