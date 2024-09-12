Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Ariadne Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.003.

Ariadne Australia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

Ariadne Australia Company Profile

Ariadne Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also invests in and develops residential properties, as well as engages in marina management activities.

