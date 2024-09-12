Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,577. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
