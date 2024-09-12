APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ APXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APXI. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 45.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 358,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

