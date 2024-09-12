Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

