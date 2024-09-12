AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Up 254.7% in August

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the August 15th total of 131,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppTech Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AppTech Payments stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 2,648.70% and a negative return on equity of 451.88%.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

