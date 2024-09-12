Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $13.47. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 857,223 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 12.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,138 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 550.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 347,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

