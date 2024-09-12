Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $506.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

