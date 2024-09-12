Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 21.3% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 129.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.9%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,792. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a current ratio of 54.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

