Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 5.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96. 46,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 514,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.75.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,995 shares of company stock worth $5,218,774. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,338,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

