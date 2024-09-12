AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 12-Month High at $352.49

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $352.49 and last traded at $350.67, with a volume of 47814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

AON Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.