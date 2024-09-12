Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 670,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

