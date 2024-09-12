Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
NYSE NLY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 670,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
