Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock remained flat at $20.22 during midday trading on Thursday. 574,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,835. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

View Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.