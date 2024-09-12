AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $28.80

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $27.18. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 931,318 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

