Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$200.71

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark increased their price target on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$193.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a market cap of C$16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$203.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$198.95. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$144.42 and a 1-year high of C$220.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. Also, Director Leslie Abi-Karam bought 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. 5.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.