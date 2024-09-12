Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $98.20

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

