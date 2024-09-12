Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $58.17

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

