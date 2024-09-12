Analysts Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target at $58.17

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Independent Bank Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.