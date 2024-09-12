Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) PT at $205.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAC opened at $169.78 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $197.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

