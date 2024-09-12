Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,167,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

