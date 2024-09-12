American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

American Tower has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,524. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.47. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.