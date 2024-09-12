American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

