American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 874.6% in August

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 874.6% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 29,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

