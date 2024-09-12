American Homes 4 Rent Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 146.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.11 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

