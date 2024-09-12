American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.69% of American Financial Group worth $70,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,304,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

