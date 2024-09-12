American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lifted by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 8.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.