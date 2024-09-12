American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,019,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.57% of Quest Diagnostics worth $390,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $153.56 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

