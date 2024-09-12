American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 248,122 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $291,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,519,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

