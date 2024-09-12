American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 2,365,589 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365,589 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $348,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,156,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in CRH by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 232,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in CRH by 8,189.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

