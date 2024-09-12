American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of TransDigm Group worth $277,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $34,795,388. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,328.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,278.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,265.94. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

