American Century Companies Inc. Has $993.29 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 767,534 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $993,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,342,000 after acquiring an additional 362,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.