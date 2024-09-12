American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 0.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $701,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after buying an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after buying an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.72.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $105.15 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

