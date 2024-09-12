American Century Companies Inc. Buys 71,019 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,019 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $268,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.47 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

