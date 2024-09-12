American Century Companies Inc. Buys 69,709 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $497,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after acquiring an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,861,000 after buying an additional 86,686 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $134.34 and a 12-month high of $254.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

