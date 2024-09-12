Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.4% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $882.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $934.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.84%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.